Garda Capital Group Stapled Securities Announces Final Dividend of $0.04 (GCM)

Garda Capital Group Stapled Securities (ASX:GCM) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, June 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th.
Shares of ASX GCM remained flat at $A$1.71 ($1.21) during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.09 million and a P/E ratio of 7.40. Garda Capital Group Stapled Securities has a twelve month low of A$1.10 ($0.78) and a twelve month high of A$1.71 ($1.21). The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.32.
Garda Capital Group Stapled Securities Company Profile
Garda Capital Group is property funds management headquartered in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia.
