Garrett Motion Inc (GTX) Receives $15.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Garrett Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Garrett Motion in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Garrett Motion in a research note on Thursday, February 21st.

NYSE GTX traded up $0.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.08. 562,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,786. Garrett Motion has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.97.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $835.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.79 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Garrett Motion will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Garrett Motion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. Its integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system.

