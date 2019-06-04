Genedrive (GDR) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Genedrive (LON:GDR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Genedrive stock opened at GBX 21 ($0.27) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72. Genedrive has a 1 year low of GBX 18 ($0.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 37.50 ($0.49).

About Genedrive

genedrive plc, a molecular diagnostics company, engages in developing and commercializing point of need diagnostics platform for infectious diseases, genotyping, pathogen detection, and other indications. It operates through three divisions: Preclinical Research Services, Pharmacogenomic Services, and Diagnostics.

