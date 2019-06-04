Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,450,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1,999.6% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 16,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 16,077 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 174.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 25,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 16,503 shares in the last quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,485,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:RWR opened at $98.56 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $100.71.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 301 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (RWR)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/04/gladstone-institutional-advisory-llc-sells-301-shares-of-spdr-dow-jones-reit-etf-rwr.html.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

Featured Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.