Glassman Wealth Services Grows Stake in Aon PLC (AON)

Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in AON were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of AON by 14,228.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,840,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813,464 shares during the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in shares of AON by 171.8% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AON news, insider Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,941 shares in the company, valued at $14,447,968.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter M. Lieb sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.39, for a total transaction of $927,628.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,933,801.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AON stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $181.04. 282,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894,259. Aon PLC has a 52 week low of $134.82 and a 52 week high of $182.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.87.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31. AON had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 46.15%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aon PLC will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.57%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AON shares. MKM Partners upgraded shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AON from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of AON in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AON from $169.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. AON has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.80.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

