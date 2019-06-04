Glassman Wealth Services Sells 267 Shares of Marriott International Inc (MAR)

Glassman Wealth Services reduced its holdings in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Marriott International were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the first quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 62.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MAR traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.32. The stock had a trading volume of 40,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,637. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. Marriott International Inc has a 52-week low of $100.62 and a 52-week high of $142.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.23.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 97.68%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Marriott International Inc will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.90 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.92.

In other Marriott International news, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 63,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $7,911,582.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 750,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,174,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 16,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $2,015,020.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,193.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,091 shares of company stock valued at $20,824,986. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

