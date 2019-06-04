Global Financial Private Capital LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (EWX)

Global Financial Private Capital LLC lessened its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF were worth $3,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 69.2% in the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 113.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF stock opened at $43.11 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a one year low of $39.73 and a one year high of $51.38.

About SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

