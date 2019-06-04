Global Water Resources Inc (GWRS) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Global Water Resources Inc (NASDAQ:GWRS) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0239 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

Global Water Resources has a payout ratio of 152.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Global Water Resources to earn $0.18 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 161.1%.

Get Global Water Resources alerts:

GWRS stock opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The company has a market cap of $204.99 million, a P/E ratio of 56.00, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of -0.13. Global Water Resources has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $11.61.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 million. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 9.58%. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Water Resources will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

In other Global Water Resources news, Director Cindy M. Bowers sold 9,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $89,547.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Debra Coy bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.90 per share, for a total transaction of $25,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global Water Resources stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Global Water Resources Inc (NASDAQ:GWRS) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.22% of Global Water Resources worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 29.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Global Water Resources Inc (GWRS) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/04/global-water-resources-inc-gwrs-plans-monthly-dividend-of-0-02.html.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2018, it served approximately 55,000 people in 21,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Global Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.