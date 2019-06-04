Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Buys New Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,557,000 after purchasing an additional 14,679 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank Trust grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 19,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 54,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 15,391 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 11,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 35.9% in the first quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 24,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:FLOT opened at $50.82 on Tuesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.1291 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

