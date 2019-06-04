Globeflex Capital L P Has $237,000 Holdings in Kirby Co. (KEX)

Globeflex Capital L P reduced its stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,162 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Kirby were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 78,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,926,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 109,914 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,404,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 73,298 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,489 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,671 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kirby stock opened at $77.73 on Tuesday. Kirby Co. has a 12 month low of $60.63 and a 12 month high of $94.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. Kirby had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $744.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Kirby’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KEX. Bank of America upgraded Kirby from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Kirby from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Kirby from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.13.

In other Kirby news, Director Monte J. Miller sold 4,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $419,200.67. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,988.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,008 shares of company stock worth $900,748 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

