Globeflex Capital L P Takes $115,000 Position in HMS Holdings Corp (HMSY)

Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HMSY. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HMS by 0.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 861,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of HMS by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 90,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 27,566 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of HMS by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of HMS by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 222,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,266,000 after purchasing an additional 18,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of HMS by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 129,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 8,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William F. Miller III sold 16,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $550,972.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,418 shares in the company, valued at $5,116,085. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Meredith W. Bjorck sold 2,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $71,096.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,557,825.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,347 shares of company stock valued at $4,641,942. 2.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HMS stock opened at $30.28 on Tuesday. HMS Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of $21.46 and a 52 week high of $38.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 5.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.45.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.16. HMS had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $148.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HMS Holdings Corp will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HMSY. Zacks Investment Research cut HMS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BidaskClub cut HMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. HMS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.14.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

