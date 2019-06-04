GoldCoin Reaches Market Cap of $2.86 Million (GLC)

GoldCoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. During the last seven days, GoldCoin has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. GoldCoin has a total market cap of $2.86 million and $7,138.00 worth of GoldCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0686 or 0.00000873 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GoldCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $103.39 or 0.01314248 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001751 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00013686 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00063875 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001261 BTC.

About GoldCoin

GLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2013. GoldCoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. GoldCoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GoldCoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoldCoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org. The official message board for GoldCoin is www.goldcointalk.org.

GoldCoin Coin Trading

GoldCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoldCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.