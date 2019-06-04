Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (GTIP) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.31 Per Share

Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTIP) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.3128 per share on Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Shares of NYSEARCA:GTIP opened at $51.86 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.05 and a 1 year high of $52.03.
