Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTIP) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.3128 per share on Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GTIP opened at $51.86 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.05 and a 1 year high of $52.03.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (GTIP) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.31 Per Share” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/04/goldman-sachs-access-inflation-protected-usd-bond-etf-gtip-declares-dividend-increase-0-31-per-share.html.

Read More: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.