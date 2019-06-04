Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 30.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,612 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $4,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GBIL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 26.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 543,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,472,000 after purchasing an additional 115,186 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 94,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 39,283 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,135,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $403,000.

Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock opened at $100.15 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.96 and a fifty-two week high of $100.33.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.1956 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

