Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Position in HMS Holdings Corp (HMSY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 115,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,957 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in HMS were worth $3,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HMSY. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of HMS by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 281,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of HMS by 148.2% during the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 29,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 17,479 shares during the last quarter. 361 Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HMS by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. 361 Capital LLC now owns 79,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 7,071 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of HMS by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HMS by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 27,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

HMSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded HMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on HMS in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of HMS in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HMS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.14.

NASDAQ HMSY opened at $30.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.34. HMS Holdings Corp has a 1 year low of $21.46 and a 1 year high of $38.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.45.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.16. HMS had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $148.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that HMS Holdings Corp will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HMS news, Director William F. Miller III sold 16,953 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $550,972.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 157,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,116,085. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bart M. Schwartz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $648,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,666.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 146,347 shares of company stock worth $4,641,942. 2.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

