Greencore Group PLC (GNCGY) Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Greencore Group PLC (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Greencore Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greencore Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday.

OTCMKTS GNCGY opened at $10.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Greencore Group has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $11.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Greencore Group Company Profile

Greencore Group plc manufactures and sells various convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom. The company provides sandwiches, sushi, salads, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, frozen Yorkshire puddings, cakes, and desserts. It also trades in Irish ingredients; and invests in properties.

