H & R Block Inc (HRB) Stake Lifted by Botty Investors LLC

Botty Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the quarter. Botty Investors LLC’s holdings in H & R Block were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HRB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 233.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in H & R Block by 8,750.0% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in H & R Block in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in H & R Block in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in H & R Block in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get H & R Block alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on HRB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered H & R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Shares of HRB opened at $26.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.18. H & R Block Inc has a 1 year low of $22.45 and a 1 year high of $29.81.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $468.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.48 million. H & R Block had a return on equity of 829.18% and a net margin of 21.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that H & R Block Inc will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/04/h-r-block-inc-hrb-stake-lifted-by-botty-investors-llc.html.

H & R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

Featured Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB).

Receive News & Ratings for H & R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.