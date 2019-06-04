Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (HBB) Given $20.00 Average Price Target by Analysts

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB) has received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $20.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Hamilton Beach Brands an industry rank of 179 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hamilton Beach Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hamilton Beach Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

In related news, Director David F. Taplin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $51,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory H. Trepp acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.86 per share, for a total transaction of $101,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 10,861 shares of company stock worth $188,219. Insiders own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC raised its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 19.1% during the first quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 781,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,770,000 after acquiring an additional 125,325 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 29.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 617,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,259,000 after purchasing an additional 139,947 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 11.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 575,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,625,000 after purchasing an additional 60,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 371,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,146,000 after purchasing an additional 16,475 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,146,000 after purchasing an additional 16,475 shares during the period. 36.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HBB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of -0.24. Hamilton Beach Brands has a 12-month low of $16.22 and a 12-month high of $31.30.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $145.38 million during the quarter. Hamilton Beach Brands had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 2.76%. On average, analysts predict that Hamilton Beach Brands will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Hamilton Beach Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.64%.

About Hamilton Beach Brands

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer, commercial, specialty small appliance, and specialty retail market in the United States and internationally. It designs, markets, and distributes a range of small branded electric household and specialty housewares small appliances, including blenders, can openers, coffeemakers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens, as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars, and hotels under the Hamilton Beach Commercial and Proctor Silex Commercial brands.

