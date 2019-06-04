Hannover Re (HNR1) Given a €118.00 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

HSBC set a €118.00 ($137.21) target price on Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Societe Generale set a €119.00 ($138.37) target price on Hannover Re and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Nord/LB set a €125.00 ($145.35) target price on Hannover Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €122.00 ($141.86) target price on Hannover Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group set a €123.00 ($143.02) target price on Hannover Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Hannover Re in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Hannover Re has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €118.93 ($138.29).

Shares of HNR1 opened at €135.00 ($156.98) on Monday. Hannover Re has a 1 year low of €94.75 ($110.17) and a 1 year high of €116.37 ($135.31).

About Hannover Re

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

