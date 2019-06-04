Hanover Insurance Group Inc (THG) Shares Bought by Ajo LP

Ajo LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 703,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,401 shares during the period. Ajo LP’s holdings in Hanover Insurance Group were worth $80,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 37.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 280,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THG stock opened at $124.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.65. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a 1-year low of $104.59 and a 1-year high of $131.44.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 35.35%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on THG shares. Compass Point started coverage on Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.71 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.93.

In other news, insider Bryan J. Salvatore sold 867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.20, for a total transaction of $100,745.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,854.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ann Kirkpatrick Tripp sold 1,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.57, for a total value of $216,029.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,907.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,420 shares of company stock valued at $4,177,026. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

About Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

