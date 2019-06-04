Hashgard Market Cap Reaches $3.78 Million (GARD)

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One Hashgard token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, Hotbit and IDEX. Hashgard has a total market cap of $3.78 million and $492,089.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hashgard has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005173 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00381864 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $225.28 or 0.02907957 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012897 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001576 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000449 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00148555 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Hashgard Token Profile

Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,852,238,225 tokens. The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard. Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io. The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard. Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard1.

Hashgard Token Trading

Hashgard can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hashgard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hashgard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

