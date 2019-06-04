Head to Head Analysis: Datang Intl Power Generation (DIPGY) versus Southern (SO)

Datang Intl Power Generation (OTCMKTS:DIPGY) and Southern (NYSE:SO) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Datang Intl Power Generation pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Southern pays an annual dividend of $2.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Southern pays out 80.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Southern has increased its dividend for 17 consecutive years. Southern is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.7% of Southern shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Southern shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Datang Intl Power Generation and Southern’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Datang Intl Power Generation $9.56 billion N/A $252.79 million N/A N/A Southern $23.50 billion 2.40 $2.24 billion $3.07 17.64

Southern has higher revenue and earnings than Datang Intl Power Generation.

Volatility and Risk

Datang Intl Power Generation has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southern has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Datang Intl Power Generation and Southern, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Datang Intl Power Generation 0 0 0 0 N/A Southern 2 10 1 0 1.92

Southern has a consensus target price of $47.17, suggesting a potential downside of 12.91%. Given Southern’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Southern is more favorable than Datang Intl Power Generation.

Profitability

This table compares Datang Intl Power Generation and Southern’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Datang Intl Power Generation 1.68% 2.17% 0.17% Southern 15.03% 10.37% 2.61%

Summary

Southern beats Datang Intl Power Generation on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Datang Intl Power Generation Company Profile

Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in power generation, and power plant development in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Power Generation, Coal, and Other segments. The company generates electricity through various sources, such as coal-fired, thermal, hydro, wind, nuclear, solar, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2017, it managed an installed capacity of approximately 48,031.175 MW. The company also engages in heat supply; the import of power related fuel; coal mining and trading; silicon and aluminium smelting; the production and sale of alumina; cargo shipping; the sale of coal ash and integrated application of solid wastes; the repair and testing of power equipment; and the provision of power related technical services. The company was formerly known as Beijing Datang Power Generation Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of China Datang Corporation Limited.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations. It owns and/or operates 33 hydroelectric generating stations, 26 fossil fuel generating stations, 3 nuclear generating stations, 13 combined cycle/cogeneration stations, 40 solar facilities, 9 wind facilities, and 1 biomass facility; and constructs, operates, and maintains 75,200 miles of natural gas pipelines and 14 storage facilities with total capacity of 158 Bcf to provide natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company serves approximately 9 million electric and gas utility customers. It also provides products and services in the areas of distributed generation infrastructure, energy efficiency, and utility infrastructure. In addition, the company offers digital wireless communications services with various communication options, including push to talk, cellular service, text messaging, wireless Internet access, and wireless data. The Southern Company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

