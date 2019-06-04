Head-To-Head Contrast: Solar Capital (SLRC) versus Adams Diversified Equity Fund (ADX)

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) and Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

Solar Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. Adams Diversified Equity Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Solar Capital pays out 92.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Volatility and Risk

Solar Capital has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adams Diversified Equity Fund has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.1% of Solar Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.8% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Solar Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Solar Capital and Adams Diversified Equity Fund, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solar Capital 0 1 3 0 2.75 Adams Diversified Equity Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

Solar Capital currently has a consensus price target of $22.38, indicating a potential upside of 8.62%. Given Solar Capital’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Solar Capital is more favorable than Adams Diversified Equity Fund.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Solar Capital and Adams Diversified Equity Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solar Capital $153.53 million 5.67 $66.87 million $1.77 11.64 Adams Diversified Equity Fund $28.27 million 54.07 $117.60 million N/A N/A

Adams Diversified Equity Fund has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Solar Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Solar Capital and Adams Diversified Equity Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solar Capital 46.58% 8.05% 4.38% Adams Diversified Equity Fund N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Solar Capital beats Adams Diversified Equity Fund on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Solar Capital Company Profile

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities. It also invests in life sciences with focus on specialty pharmaceuticals, medical devices, biotech, health Care Providers and services; health Care technology, enabling technologies and tools. The fund primarily invests in United States. The fund's investments generally range between $5 million and $100 million. The fund invests in companies with revenues between $50 million and $1 billion and EBITDA between $15 million and $100 million. It invests in the form of senior secured loans, mezzanine loans, and equity securities. It may also seek investments in thinly traded public companies and also make secondary investments. The fund makes non-control equity investments. It primarily exits within three years of the initial capital commitment.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, valuation, capital allocation, return on capital, defendable market position, market competition, macroeconomic backdrop, profitability, mileposts and catalysts, and "point in cycle" identification to make its investments. It obtains external research to complement its in-house research to make its investments. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P 500 Index. It was formerly known as The Adams Express Company. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. was founded in 1840 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland.

