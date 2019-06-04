H&H International Investment LLC Buys Shares of 10,000 Starbucks Co. (SBUX)

H&H International Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000. Starbucks makes up approximately 0.1% of H&H International Investment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 14,862 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Planning raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Professional Planning now owns 36,643 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the period. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.88.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $76.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $92.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $47.37 and a 12-month high of $79.65.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The coffee company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.87% and a negative return on equity of 494.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 59.50%.

In other Starbucks news, insider John Culver sold 63,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $4,989,643.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

