Highstreet Asset Management Inc. Has $776,000 Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (EA)

Highstreet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,639 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 8,153 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at $56,815,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2,318.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,305 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 7,003 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC now owns 197,852 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $15,613,000 after purchasing an additional 88,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

EA opened at $90.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $73.91 and a one year high of $151.26. The stock has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.43. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 20.59%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $396,962.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joel Linzner sold 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $171,344.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,151.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,794 shares of company stock worth $6,928,044 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 price target on Electronic Arts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Benchmark cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.32.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

