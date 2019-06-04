Highstreet Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,150 Shares of InfraREIT Inc (HIFR)

Highstreet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of InfraREIT Inc (NYSE:HIFR) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the period. Highstreet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in InfraREIT were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in InfraREIT in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in InfraREIT by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in InfraREIT in the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in InfraREIT by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new stake in InfraREIT in the fourth quarter valued at $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIFR stock opened at $21.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. InfraREIT Inc has a one year low of $20.12 and a one year high of $23.34.

InfraREIT (NYSE:HIFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $48.57 million during the quarter. InfraREIT had a net margin of 30.77% and a return on equity of 8.81%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that InfraREIT Inc will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of InfraREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

InfraREIT Company Profile

InfraREIT is engaged in owning and leasing rate-regulated electric transmission assets in the state of Texas and is structured as a real estate investment trust. The Company is externally managed by Hunt Utility Services, LLC, an affiliate of Hunt Consolidated, Inc (a diversified holding company based in Dallas, Texas, and managed by the Ray L.

