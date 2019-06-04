Hillcrest Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Primoris Services Corp (PRIM)

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 36.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 507,798 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 134,492 shares during the period. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $10,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Primoris Services by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,839,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,312,000 after buying an additional 76,820 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Primoris Services by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,410,754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,855,000 after buying an additional 14,513 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Primoris Services by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,906,830 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,478,000 after buying an additional 37,558 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in Primoris Services by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,657,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,715,000 after buying an additional 420,100 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Primoris Services by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,534,253 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,350,000 after buying an additional 159,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Brian Pratt sold 11,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $249,737.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,162,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,447,257.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 764,020 shares of company stock worth $16,255,222 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PRIM shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Primoris Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PRIM traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.40. 3,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,779. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.49. Primoris Services Corp has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $28.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $661.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.80 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Primoris Services Corp will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 14.12%.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

