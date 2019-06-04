HorusPay Price Tops $0.0024 (HORUS)

HorusPay (CURRENCY:HORUS) traded up 26.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. One HorusPay token can currently be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX and BigONE. Over the last seven days, HorusPay has traded down 18.7% against the US dollar. HorusPay has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and approximately $349.00 worth of HorusPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HorusPay alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005236 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00392593 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.10 or 0.02906851 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012485 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001574 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000447 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00153071 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004363 BTC.

About HorusPay

HorusPay’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,861,114 tokens. HorusPay’s official website is horuspay.io. HorusPay’s official Twitter account is @horus_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HorusPay Token Trading

HorusPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HorusPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HorusPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HorusPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HorusPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HorusPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.