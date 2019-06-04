Hydrogenics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (HYGS)

Hydrogenics Co. (NASDAQ:HYGS) (TSE:HYG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 440 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 686% compared to the typical daily volume of 56 call options.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Hydrogenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hydrogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Hydrogenics from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Hydrogenics by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,750 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan grew its stake in Hydrogenics by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 40,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Emancipation Management LLC grew its stake in Hydrogenics by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Emancipation Management LLC now owns 37,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period. 9.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hydrogenics stock opened at $12.08 on Tuesday. Hydrogenics has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $12.42.

Hydrogenics (NASDAQ:HYGS) (TSE:HYG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The energy company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Hydrogenics had a negative net margin of 41.47% and a negative return on equity of 78.93%. The company had revenue of $8.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.55 million. Analysts expect that Hydrogenics will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Hydrogenics Company Profile

Hydrogenics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures hydrogen generation products based on water electrolysis technology; and fuel cell products based on proton exchange membrane (PEM) technology. It operates through two segments, OnSite Generation and Power Systems.

