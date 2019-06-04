Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (HY) Rating Increased to Buy at Sidoti

Sidoti upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

HY opened at $46.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.49 million, a PE ratio of 41.10 and a beta of 1.29. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 1-year low of $43.26 and a 1-year high of $76.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $834.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.70 million. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 3.09%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%.

In other Hyster-Yale Materials Handling news, Chairman Alfred M. Et Al Rankin purchased 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.99 per share, with a total value of $70,189.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred M. Et Al Rankin purchased 1,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.99 per share, with a total value of $104,113.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 37,132 shares of company stock valued at $2,371,229 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 201.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. 46.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

Read More: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.