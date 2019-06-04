IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $280.00 price target (up previously from $260.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $273.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $239.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $265.82.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $214.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 38.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $144.71 and a 12-month high of $242.86.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.51. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IAC/InterActiveCorp news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.22, for a total value of $422,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $1,322,380 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAC. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the first quarter worth about $43,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

Featured Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.