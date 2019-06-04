Immersion (IMMR) Rating Lowered to D at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) from a c rating to a d rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immersion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Dougherty & Co raised shares of Immersion from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Immersion from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Immersion from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.69.

Shares of IMMR stock opened at $7.60 on Friday. Immersion has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $17.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.91 million, a PE ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.20.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). Immersion had a negative net margin of 86.54% and a negative return on equity of 27.08%. The business had revenue of $5.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 94.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Immersion will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Nancy Erba sold 3,554 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $29,569.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,783.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Anne Marie Peters sold 6,370 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $52,998.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 115,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,861 shares of company stock worth $152,958 in the last ninety days. 18.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Immersion by 11,307.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 770,704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,146,000 after buying an additional 763,948 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Immersion by 172.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 85,484 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 202,849 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Immersion during the 1st quarter worth $1,591,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Immersion by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,767,886 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,687,000 after buying an additional 181,293 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Immersion by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 978,898 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,252,000 after buying an additional 154,147 shares during the period. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium patent licenses, haptic technologies to original equipment manufacturers.

