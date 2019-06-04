Impala Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Brunswick Co. (BC)

Impala Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 621.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,324,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,141,053 shares during the period. Brunswick accounts for 3.5% of Impala Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Impala Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $66,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Brunswick by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,493,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,209,000 after buying an additional 136,697 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Brunswick by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Brunswick by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Brunswick by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Brunswick by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Brunswick news, VP Daniel J. Tanner sold 3,373 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total value of $179,713.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brunswick stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.19. 13,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,287,567. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Brunswick Co. has a 52-week low of $41.02 and a 52-week high of $69.82.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.61%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BC. Longbow Research set a $68.00 target price on Brunswick and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine lowered Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Brunswick from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.64.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

