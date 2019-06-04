Ingenia Communities Group (INA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3.23

Ingenia Communities Group (ASX:INA) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$3.23 ($2.29) and last traded at A$3.22 ($2.28), with a volume of 177565 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at A$3.14 ($2.23).

The firm has a market cap of $761.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.88, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

About Ingenia Communities Group (ASX:INA)

Ingenia Communities (Ingenia) is a leading Australian property group that owns, operates and develops a growing portfolio of lifestyle communities across key urban and coastal markets. We are committed to creating communities where our residents and visitors can truly belong. Ingenia is an S&P/ASX 300 entity with a market capitalisation of over $650 million and listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the stock market trading code INA'.

