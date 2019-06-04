Ingredion (INGR) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ingredion Incorporated is an ingredients solutions provider specializing in nature-based sweeteners, starches and nutrition ingredients. The Company serves diverse sectors in food, beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and other industries. Its sweetener products include dextrose, glucose, polyols, HFCS and Maltodextrin. The Company’s nutrition solutions include prebiotic fibers, resistant starch, soluble fibers and Inulin fibers. Its starch-based products include both industrial and food-grade starches. Ingredion Incorporated, formerly known as Corn Products International, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago. “

INGR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Ingredion from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ingredion from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $118.50.

Shares of INGR stock opened at $78.83 on Friday. Ingredion has a fifty-two week low of $75.67 and a fifty-two week high of $116.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.12). Ingredion had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ingredion will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.13%.

In related news, CFO James D. Gray purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.37 per share, for a total transaction of $78,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,948.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Ingredion by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in Ingredion by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Ingredion by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in Ingredion by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ingredion by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

