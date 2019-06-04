Insider Buying: Flotek Industries Inc (FTK) Director Purchases 101,250 Shares of Stock

Flotek Industries Inc (NYSE:FTK) Director David Nierenberg acquired 101,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $315,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 106,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,128.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

David Nierenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Flotek Industries alerts:

On Thursday, May 30th, David Nierenberg bought 20,200 shares of Flotek Industries stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $62,216.00.

Flotek Industries stock opened at $3.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $174.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 5.44. Flotek Industries Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.68.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $43.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.80 million. Flotek Industries had a negative return on equity of 19.79% and a negative net margin of 17.26%. Equities analysts forecast that Flotek Industries Inc will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Flotek Industries by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 413,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 52,209 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Flotek Industries by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 16,539 shares during the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new position in Flotek Industries during the 1st quarter worth $1,500,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Flotek Industries during the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its position in Flotek Industries by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,838,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after acquiring an additional 85,963 shares during the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/04/insider-buying-flotek-industries-inc-ftk-director-purchases-101250-shares-of-stock.html.

About Flotek Industries

Flotek Industries, Inc provides chemistry and services to the oil and gas industries in then United States and internationally. The company designs, develops, manufactures, packs, markets, distributes, and delivers reservoir-centric fluid systems, including specialty and conventional chemistries for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, remediation, and stimulation activities, as well as use in enhanced and improved oil recovery markets under the Complex nano-Fluid, Pressure reducing Fluids, and MicroSolv brand names.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Flotek Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flotek Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.