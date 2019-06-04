Insider Buying: NFI Group Inc (NFI) Director Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

NFI Group Inc (TSE:NFI) Director Larry Dean Edwards bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$33.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$167,574.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$335,148.

NFI stock traded up C$0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$35.02. 117,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,894. NFI Group Inc has a one year low of C$28.47 and a one year high of C$53.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.69.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$875.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$864.01 million. As a group, research analysts expect that NFI Group Inc will post 2.5699998 earnings per share for the current year.

NFI has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities downgraded shares of NFI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$46.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$50.00 price target on shares of NFI Group in a report on Sunday, April 21st.

About NFI Group

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures heavy-duty transit buses, medium-duty buses, low-floor cutaway buses, and motor coaches in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations; and Aftermarket Operations. The Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells heavy-duty transit buses, motor coaches, medium-duty buses and cutaways.

