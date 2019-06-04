Insights Network Price Tops $0.0120 on Major Exchanges (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 4th. One Insights Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0120 or 0.00000150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, IDEX and Bancor Network. Insights Network has a market capitalization of $1.66 million and approximately $10,937.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Insights Network has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Insights Network alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $676.45 or 0.08465716 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00038309 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000147 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001649 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00013739 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000588 BTC.

About Insights Network

Insights Network is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. Insights Network’s total supply is 221,874,136 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,184,058 tokens. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken. The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network. Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork.

Buying and Selling Insights Network

Insights Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insights Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insights Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.