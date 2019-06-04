International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA (IAG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA (LON:IAG) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 695.36 ($9.09).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 780 ($10.19) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Barclays set a GBX 700 ($9.15) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 675 ($8.82) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 780 ($10.19) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Shares of LON:IAG traded up GBX 13.80 ($0.18) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 462.90 ($6.05). The stock had a trading volume of 4,059,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,660,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.91. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a 52 week low of GBX 452 ($5.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 727 ($9.50). The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.89.

In other news, insider William Matthew Walsh sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 503 ($6.57), for a total transaction of £1,760,500 ($2,300,405.07).

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

