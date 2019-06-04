Intersect ENT (XENT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $22.96

Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.96 and last traded at $23.00, with a volume of 1026 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.06.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Intersect ENT from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intersect ENT in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.96.

The firm has a market cap of $736.79 million, a P/E ratio of -29.93 and a beta of 0.90.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $26.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 million. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 24.99% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intersect ENT Inc will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Susan P. Stimson sold 5,350 shares of Intersect ENT stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $146,483.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total transaction of $243,105.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,096 shares of company stock worth $3,658,625 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XENT. FMR LLC increased its stake in Intersect ENT by 1,863.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,334,000 after buying an additional 600,246 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 685,856 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,327,000 after purchasing an additional 211,574 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 620,382 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,944,000 after purchasing an additional 176,901 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 528,404 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,988,000 after purchasing an additional 138,780 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intersect ENT during the 4th quarter worth $3,697,000. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

