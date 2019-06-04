Invesco Bond Fund (VBF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.068 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

Invesco Bond Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of VBF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.74. 30,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,072. Invesco Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $16.68 and a 52-week high of $18.83.

Invesco Bond Fund Company Profile

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

