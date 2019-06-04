Investors Buy High Volume of Rapid7 Put Options (RPD)

Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 611 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 902% compared to the typical volume of 61 put options.

Shares of RPD stock opened at $48.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.53 and a beta of 1.17. Rapid7 has a 12-month low of $26.27 and a 12-month high of $57.00.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $73.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.86 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 19.35% and a negative return on equity of 46.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RPD shares. Cowen started coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Rapid7 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $53.00 price target on Rapid7 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Rapid7 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.19.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $30,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $262,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,027 shares of company stock valued at $7,857,600 in the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 8.3% in the first quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 80.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

