IoT Chain Market Cap Reaches $20.83 Million (ITC)

IoT Chain (CURRENCY:ITC) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. IoT Chain has a total market cap of $20.83 million and approximately $4.22 million worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, IoT Chain has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. One IoT Chain token can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00003757 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Kucoin, Bibox and Bithumb.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005185 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00384244 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.26 or 0.02959718 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012975 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001568 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000448 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005534 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00147905 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $657.68 or 0.08565361 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About IoT Chain

IoT Chain (CRYPTO:ITC) is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,223,029 tokens. The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain. The official website for IoT Chain is iotchain.io.

IoT Chain Token Trading

IoT Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Huobi, Kucoin, Bithumb and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoT Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IoT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

