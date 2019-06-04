IPG Investment Advisors LLC Invests $812,000 in salesforce.com, inc. (CRM)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in salesforce.com by 100.0% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in salesforce.com by 63.0% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 176 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in salesforce.com by 426.5% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 179 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM opened at $145.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.70 billion, a PE ratio of 100.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $113.60 and a twelve month high of $167.56.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 8.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRM. Macquarie boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $174.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. OTR Global lowered salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.57.

In related news, insider Mark J. Hawkins sold 15,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total value of $2,520,936.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,254 shares in the company, valued at $4,168,930.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark J. Hawkins sold 846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $132,822.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,194 shares in the company, valued at $3,327,458. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 437,216 shares of company stock valued at $69,492,868. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

