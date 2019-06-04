IQIYI (IQ) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. New Street Research raised shares of IQIYI from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of IQIYI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of IQIYI in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IQIYI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on shares of IQIYI from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:IQ opened at $18.00 on Monday. IQIYI has a one year low of $14.35 and a one year high of $46.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 3.19.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.17. IQIYI had a negative net margin of 38.72% and a negative return on equity of 52.01%. The business had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IQIYI will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IQ. Elephas Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of IQIYI by 696.2% in the fourth quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd now owns 424,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 371,100 shares during the last quarter. Totem Point Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQIYI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,178,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of IQIYI by 123.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP grew its position in shares of IQIYI by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 255,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 80,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQIYI in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

IQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

