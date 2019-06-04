iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.122 per share on Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has raised its dividend by an average of 28.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.61 on Tuesday. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.20 and a fifty-two week high of $50.63.

