iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) Stake Lowered by Brouwer & Janachowski LLC

Brouwer & Janachowski LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.2% of Brouwer & Janachowski LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $73.55 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $65.04 and a 52-week high of $90.56.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

