iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG) Raises Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.133 per share on Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $52.89 on Tuesday. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $53.03.

