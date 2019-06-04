iShares International Preferred Stock ETF (IPFF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

iShares International Preferred Stock ETF (BATS:IPFF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0604 per share on Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

Shares of IPFF opened at $14.74 on Tuesday. iShares International Preferred Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.64 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76.

