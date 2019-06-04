iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) Shares Bought by Roble Belko & Company Inc

Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 189,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,466 shares during the period. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF makes up about 3.3% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $9,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 420.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 90.5% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 210.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shamrock Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Shares of BATS:NEAR traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.22. The stock had a trading volume of 229,598 shares. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $50.30.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

